Acta Biochimica Polonica is the official journal of Polskie Towarzystwo Biochemiczne (Polish Biochemical Society).
field chief editor
Grzegorz Wegrzyn, University of Gdansk, Gdansk, Poland·
2,357 articles 1.4 IF 2.4 citescore
Acta Virologica is the official journal of the Biomedical Research Centre of the Slovak Academy of Sciences.
Chief editors
Katarina Polcicova, Biomedical Research Center, Slovak Academy of Sciences, Bratislava, Slovakia·
Juraj Kopacek, Institute of Virology (SAS), Bratislava, Slovakia·
34 articles 1.1 IF 3.1 citescore
ADAR is the official journal of the International Drug and Alcohol Research Society and the International Narcotics Research Conference.
Chief editors
Emmanuel Onaivi, William Paterson University, Wayne, United States·
Lee-Yuan Liu-Chen, Lewis Katz School of Medicine, Temple University, Philadelphia, United States·
54 articles
Chief editors
Feng Liu, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, University of California, Irvine, CA, United States·
Yao Zheng, School of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Graduate School, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China·
13 articles
The British Journal of Biomedical Science is the official journal of the Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS).
Chief editors
Anthony Rhodes, International Medical University, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia·
Mark Hajjawi, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, York, United Kingdom·
Ian Paterson, University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia·
Andrew Blann, Institute of biomedical science, London, United Kingdom·
961 articles 2.7 IF 4.4 citescore
Chief editors
Aasef Shaikh, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, United States·
Roy Sillitoe, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, United States·
51 articles
The European Journal of Cultural Management and Policy is the official journal of the European Network on Cultural Management and Policy.
Chief editors
Isabel Verdet, ENCATC, Brussels, Belgium·
Gianna Cogliandro Beyens, Gianna Lia Cogliandro, Brussels, Belgium·
111 articles 0.4 IF
Chief editors
Manuel López-Cano, Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona, Spain·
Frederik Berrevoet, Ghent University Hospital, Ghent, Belgium·
Pilar Hernández Granados, Hospital Universitario Fundación Alcorcón, Alcorcón, Spain·
Guillaume Passot, Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1, Lyon, France·
77 articles
JCIA aims to be the leading journal in the field by publishing open access premier research covering the entire scope of cutaneous immunology and allergy, from molecular studies to clinical investigations and observations.
field chief editor
Sei-ichiro Motegi, Gunma University, Maebashi, Japan·
361 articles 1.1 IF 0.6 citescore
The Journal of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences is the official journal of the Canadian Society for Pharmaceutical Sciences.
field chief editor
Fakhreddin Jamali, Alberta Innovates – Health Solutions, Edmonton, Canada·
771 articles 2.9 IF 6.9 citescore
Led by Dr Carol Kerven and Dr Roy Behnke, Pastoralism: Research, Policy and Practice aims to be the leading journal in the field by publishing open access premier articles on extensive livestock production systems throughout the world.
field chief editor
Carol Kerven, University College London, London, United Kingdom·
383 articles 1.7 IF 4.2 citescore
SJSS is the official journal of the Spanish Society of Soil Science The Spanish Journal of Soil Science (SJSS) has the support and collaboration of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC).
Chief editors
Avelino Núñez-Delgado, University of Santiago de Compostela, Santiago de Compostela, Spain·
Irene Ortiz-Bernad, University of Granada, Granada, Spain·
223 articles 2.0 IF 2.2 citescore
Chief editors
Nuria Montserrat, Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC), Barcelona, Spain·
Stefan Schneeberger, Innsbruck Medical University, Innsbruck, Austria·
Fabian Eibensteiner, Clinical Department of Pediatric Nephrology and Gastroenterology, University Clinic for Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria·
Maria Irene Bellini, Sapienza University of Rome, Rome, Italy·
6,328 articles 3.1 IF 4.7 citescore